Lightyear
Solar-electric car company base in the Netherlands. Lightyear is creating ultra-high efficiency electric cars with solar panels on the hood and roof, that can reduce or even eliminate the need to charge for daily commuting for months on end through summer.
Dutch company Lightyear has unveiled what it claims is the world's first production-ready solar car. The Lightyear 0 is a family sedan with 5 sq m (53.8 sq ft) of solar panels built in, capable of generating up to 70 km of charge-free driving a day.