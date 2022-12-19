McMurtry Automotive
Extreme-performance electric car company based in Gloucestershire, UK. Founded in 2016, McMurtry has developed the Spéirling, an ultra-lightweight, ultra-powerful track car that generates massive levels of downforce using a sealed-skirt fan system, contributing to the extraordinary traction that has allowed this machine to smash many production car acceleration records.
On a damp track, in the cold British winter, this British electric hypercar (with a huge unfair advantage) just ate the Rimac Nevera's lunch, doing a 1.4-second 0-60 mph sprint and a 7.97-second quarter mile despite being severely speed limited.
It's been over 40 years, but the fan car is back. The McMurtry Spéirling became the first fan car to race in sanctioned motorsport since 1978, winning this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed and becoming the fastest car to ever tackle the hillclimb.
British company McMurtry Automotive has shown off its new Spéirling at Goodwood. It's a miniature electric hypercar with a Gordon Murray-style fan system that generates more than 500 kg of downforce at a standstill – and 120 decibels.