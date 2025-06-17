217-mph 4-door grocery-getter EV sets Nürburgring record

The company best known for churning out affordable smartphones and other consumer electronics – that may or may not be reporting back to the CCP – just made the fastest electric sedan on the planet to lap the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife racetrack.

Xiaomi pulled out all the stops with the prototype SU7 Ultra in October of 2024 and smashed out a 6-minute 46.874-second lap on the 12.944-mile (20.832-km) rollercoaster of a racetrack.

That's real fast.

But it was also a stripped-out, carbon-fiber-bodied beast on a full set of racing wheels with slicks that was tuned specifically for Nordschleife. And by "tuned," we're talking AWD with dual HyperEngine V8s and one HyperEngine V6s, cranking out 1,525 horsepower (1,138 kW) and 1,305 lb-ft (1,770 Nm) of torque.

The "offending" Xiaomi SU7 Ultra that just took the production EV lap record, in all its 4-door glory Xiaomi

Yes, the electric motors are really called V8s/V6s that spool up to a frantic 27,200 rpm.

Nordschleife is where car makers go to prove their worth to the world. Seventy-three corners with elevation changes big enough to give you tummy tickles at over 100 mph (160 km/h), crazy carousels that'll rattle your fillings at nearly 2 gs, and tunnel-vision-inducing max-speed straights. If you can manage a sub 7-and-a-half-minute lap, you've officially made it into the big leagues.

While prototype records might steal the headlines, it's the record-setting production car times that sell these cars on Monday from the showroom floor.

The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra (in yellow) next to its little brother, the SU7 Xiaomi

So Xiaomi arrived back in April with a fully street-legal production version of the SU7 Ultra and proceeded to put the smackdown, phoning home with a fast-busy of 7:04.957. The four-door electric grocery-getter topped out at 217 mph (349 km/h) down the long 1.2-mile (2-km) Döttinger Höhe straight.

Honestly, there aren't a whole lot of changes from the prototype to the production model. Still lots of carbon fiber on an aluminum chassis pumping out a walloping 1,525 hp ... but on street-legal rubber – Pirelli P Zero 5 tires, basically a super soft compound slick with enough tread on it to pass DOT regulations. Different suspension as well, but the production model still comes with a real nice set of Bilstein coilovers.

Oh, and a comfy interior.

The cockpit of the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra ... and in case you didn't know what your car looks like, it's pictured front and center Xiaomi

All of which comes to the tune of 1,070 extra pounds (485 kg) over the lighter prototype (~4,130 lb / 1,875 kg), making the showroom-ready SU7 Ultra a porky 5,200 lb (2,360 kg) – about 460 more packs of bacon than the now-runner-up Rimac Nevera (4,740 lb / 2,150 kg) that previously held the record with a 7:05.298.

Less than three-tenths of a second difference, but it still counts! Watch the lap below.

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra | 7:04.957 official laptime | Nordschleife

And I wonder if Apple scrapped its "Project Titan" car when they caught wind of Xiaomi's horsepower numbers ...

All from a car that can recharge from 10-80% in 11 minutes with its 490-kW fast-charging ability and only costs about one-fifth of the Nevera – about US$74,000. But good luck finding one outside of China.

So now the Nürburgring Nordschleife Top 5 EV production list is as follows until someone phones in some faster times:



Xiaomi SU7 Ultra (a consumer electronics company, really?!?) – 7:04.957 (Apr 1, 2025) Rimac Nevera (not the one Hammond crashed) – 7:05.298 (Aug 18, 2023) Porsche Taycan Turbo GT (it doesn't really have a turbo) – 7:07.55 (Jan 2023) Tesla Model S Plaid (Track Pack) – 7:25.2 (2023) Porsche Taycan Turbo S (neither does this one) – 7:33.3 (2022)

The prototype SU7 did a snarling 6:46.87, but it wasn't street-legal, so it doesn't count for this list, but still worth a watch if you like fast cars.

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra prototype | Official certified video from the Nürburgring

And if you're wondering, the street-legal Mercedes AMG ONE remains the top dog (though it's a plug-in hybrid and not fully electric) with a 6:29.090 lap – the fastest production car ever. I'm secretly waiting for the record-stealing McMurtry Spéirling to give it a go. It'll be a barn burner for sure.

Source: The Drive

