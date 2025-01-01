Quaise
MIT spin-off company working on a potentially revolutionary approach to geothermal energy, involving ultra-deep drilling using hijacked particle beam technology from the fusion industry. If successful, Quaise would be able to quickly turn any coal-fired power station on Earth into a supercritical geothermal facility capable of tapping a virtually limitless source of free, clean energy. One of the most exciting green tech companies we're aware of.
Quaise Energy has been dazzling us lately with its bleeding-edge plans to tap super-deep, superheated steam as a global power source. Now, the company's reaching back over a century to adapt yesterday's technology for tomorrow's energy.
MIT spin-off Quaise is still trying to use fusion technology to drill the deepest hole in history and unlock clean, virtually limitless, supercritical geothermal energy. But how does it work? And are they even close to realizing their vision?
Supercritical geothermal power holds the promise of meeting humanity's energy needs for millions of years, but how practical is it? A new analysis by Karthik Subramanian of Lux Research suggests that it may lie somewhere between improbable and impossible.
The world needs gargantuan amounts of clean energy moving forward, making this an area of colossal and growing opportunity for disruptive innovations. Here are some of the fascinating energy ideas and technologies that made us most hopeful in 2023.
Quaise's ultra-deep geothermal power plan is one of the most exciting and fascinating green energy projects we've seen, and it's generated some excellent – and terrible – questions from our readers. We gave the company the chance to answer you.
MIT spin-off Quaise says it's going to use hijacked fusion technology to drill the deepest holes in history, unlocking clean, virtually limitless, supercritical geothermal energy that can re-power fossil-fueled power plants all over the world.