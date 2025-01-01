© 2025 New Atlas

Quaise

MIT spin-off company working on a potentially revolutionary approach to geothermal energy, involving ultra-deep drilling using hijacked particle beam technology from the fusion industry. If successful, Quaise would be able to quickly turn any coal-fired power station on Earth into a supercritical geothermal facility capable of tapping a virtually limitless source of free, clean energy. One of the most exciting green tech companies we're aware of.