Remembering Joe Salas
Our dear friend, tech lead and regular contributor Joe Salas passed away in September 2026, leaving a whole bunch of review items unfinished. His friends are pitching in to write some stories, partially as reviews, partially as memorials.
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ONYX sells the RCR 80V as a bridge between the ebike and motorcycle worlds, shipping with pedals and a street-legal ebike motor that converts to a 21,000-watt electric motorcycle capable of 75 mph at the snip of a wire.
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As part of my Joe Salas memorial tour of Rockport, Texas, I spent some time with a sweet, well-built folding electric trike that offers comfy, practical, relaxed cruising perfectly suited to life by the seaside... If you can handle the trike thing!
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It welds like a much more expensive machine, but this super-affordable ArcCaptain's 159 smart presets had the professionals arguing with the software. And then there's the smartphone app...
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Friends, I write today with tragic news. A treasured member of the New Atlas team has passed away, and it falls to me to pay some small tribute to a wonderful colleague and a close friend, Joe Salas.