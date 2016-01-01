Scout Campers
-
The new Scout Yoho camper debuts as the lightest hard-sided pickup camper in the industry. Like Scout's Olympic camper, the Yoho has a modular indoor/outdoor interior based on flexible equipment like a removable power station and available gas stove.
-
The Scout Olympic pickup camper becomes one of the latest campers tailored to young, adventurous buyers. With a modern look and a set of off-the-shelf plug-and-play camping equipment, the Olympic erases the divide between inside and out.