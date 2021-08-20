Tesla Robot
Tesla is best known for its electric vehicles, but the company is also pushing hard on a general-purpose humanoid robot designed to take over basic manual labor tasks. Currently called Optimus, the Tesla bot will sense and navigate the world using a version of Tesla's Full Self Driving computer and AI software. CEO Elon Musk believes the robots will become a far bigger product than Tesla's electric cars.
At Tesla's 2023 shareholders meeting, Elon Musk showed some new video of the Optimus robot he believes will represent the vast majority of the company's value in the future – as well as the method through which the development team is training the AI.
As part of its 2023 Investor Day, Tesla has given the world a glimpse of where progress is at with its latest-gen Optimus humanoid robot. Nineteen months since it was first announced, the Tesla Bot is now walking, picking things up and doing basic tasks.
Last August, Elon Musk announced that Tesla was working on a bipedal humanoid robot that could perform boring and/or dangerous tasks for humans. His company has now unveiled two prototypes, one of which can already walk on its own.
At Tesla's AI Day presentation, Elon Musk has revealed that the company is working on its own AI-driven humanoid robot. The Tesla Bot is designed to "navigate through a world built for humans, and eliminate dangerous, repetitive, boring tasks."