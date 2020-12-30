© 2022 New Atlas

tinnitus

Often described as a ringing in the ears, tinnitus is a hearing condition in which people hear noises, hisses or hums with no external source. The experience of tinnitus can move between the ears, and can vary in intensity and pitch, sometimes disappearing altogether or returning. It's a symptom, not a disease, and can be caused by noise exposure, medications, wax buildups, ear injury, or even circulatory disorders.