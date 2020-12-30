tinnitus
Often described as a ringing in the ears, tinnitus is a hearing condition in which people hear noises, hisses or hums with no external source. The experience of tinnitus can move between the ears, and can vary in intensity and pitch, sometimes disappearing altogether or returning. It's a symptom, not a disease, and can be caused by noise exposure, medications, wax buildups, ear injury, or even circulatory disorders.
-
A new review into the relationship between COVID-19 and hearing problems is suggesting a number of audio-vestibular symptoms can be associated with the disease. The review found hearing loss, tinnitus and vertigo can all be associated with COVID-19.
-
Tinnitus is an aggravating disorder, causing sufferers to constantly hear a ringing in their ears. A new system could help, though, by simultaneously zapping their tongue and delivering sounds to their ears.
-
Research led by the University of Arizona may have uncovered a new potential treatment target for tinnitus – not the ears but within the brain itself. The study suggests that neuroinflammation is to blame, and could be a new way to fix the problem.
-
A team of Swedish researchers have discovered three new types of neurons, which help carry auditory signals from the ear to the brain and may hold the secrets to treating hearing disorders like tinnitus.
-
This device could be what millions of people worldwide have been waiting for – an effective treatment for tinnitus. Human trials have shown precisely timed sounds and weak electrical pulses delivered by the device can reduce or even eliminate that ringing in your ears.