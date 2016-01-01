Wisk
Autonomous eVTOL air taxi company spun off from Kitty Hawk and now part-owned by Boeing. Based between the United States and New Zealand, where aviation codes could allow commercial eVTOL air taxi services to operate earlier than elsewhere in the world.
After months in lockdown, Wisk has announced it's back in the air, continuing flight testing of its autonomous two-seat Cora eVTOL aircraft at locations in New Zealand and the United States, as it prepares for certification and commercial flights.
With the backing of aviation giant Boeing and a pilotless 13-rotor transitioning VTOL airframe from Kitty Hawk, Wisk Aero is preparing to launch an autonomous air taxi service trial on the South island of New Zealand, complete with actual passengers.