WMC (White Motorcycle Concepts)
This British motorcycle manufacturer takes a radically different approach to aerodynamics, reducing drag using "big hole" technology – large channels allowing air through from the front of the bike to the back.
UK company White Motorcycle Concepts, best known for the big hole in its land speed racer, has stuck a big hole and a small hybrid system into a three-wheeled police scooter, and says these two modifications can reduce emissions by up to 50 percent.
There's no bike on earth remotely like the bizarre WMC250EV, an electric land speed racer built to slash aerodynamic drag by taking the radical step of tunneling a giant hole through the middle of it. Boy does it look surreal on track in this video.
There's no motorcycle on the planet like this one. British company WMC has put land speed record holders on notice with a 2WD, hydraulically hub-steered electric motorcycle designed around a great big hole it says can reduce drag by nearly 70 percent.