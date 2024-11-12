A big hole in this Zero electric motorcycle makes it go faster

UK-based R&D shop White Motorcycle Concepts (WMC) punched a gaping hole in a Zero SR/S electric motorcycle to reduce aerodynamic drag by 10%. The prototype now goes faster, and can deliver extended range at highway speeds – proving this method can serve as an effective way to increase EV efficiency.

It's not the first time WMC's tried this. The company's WMC250EV, designed around founder and rider Robert White to achieve land speed records, has a massive Venturi tunnel running all through the center for a 69 percent reduction in drag. The bike should be able to hit 250 mph (402 km/h) – but we haven't seen anything from the company about that since the machine began track tests in 2021.

That year, WMC also poked a hole in a 3-wheel hybrid police scooter prototype based on Yamaha's tilting Tricity 300. Its electric assist and aero tunnel combine to cut carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to a conventional two-wheeler.

Now, the fully faired US$21,000 Zero SR/S achieves a decent 124 mph (200 km/h), and can manage 171 miles (275 km) on a single charge. "When I first saw the Zero SR/S frame and battery architecture, I immediately recognized the opportunity to retrofit a duct," said White. And that's exactly what WMC did on what it's dubbed the WMCSRS concept.

NEW WMC Zero SRS INTELLIGENT AERO PROTOTYPE (WMCSRS) concept to boost electric motorcycle range.

The company installed a custom vertically bifurcated aerodynamic duct running directly through the center of the bike, to channel air in from behind the front wheel and out above the rear wheel. A bespoke front fender and fork shroud improve airflow through the duct.

Air flows in from behind the front wheel and out above the rear wheel WMC

According to WMC, this could be an inexpensive way to boost bike range without having to wait for improvements in battery tech. The duct is affordable to manufacture and integrate into bikes, and can also help boost top speed as well as acceleration.

WMC hasn't mentioned exactly how much of an increase in range you'll get with its patented duct. However, it's safe to say a 10% reduction in drag coefficient will net you something like a 5% improvement in range.

A custom fork shroud improves airflow through the front into the duct WMC

In the SR/S's case, that would theoretically take it from 171 miles (275 km) to 180 miles (290 km). That's not a huge boost, but hey, I'll take every chance to avoid topping off a battery on the road that I can get.

It's worth noting that drag increases the power needed to maintain a given speed, and drag varies with the square of speed. So reducing drag will also make it easier for the bike to sustain high speeds.

Beyond the efficiency and speed gains, the bifurcated duct is also a rather fetching design detail WMC

Besides building ungodly machines to score land speed records, WMC is in the business of developing tech like this to license to motorcycle companies. If the numbers add up, we might see more bikes across brands adopt central ducts soon enough.

Source: WMC