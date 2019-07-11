All-electric runabouts bring stylish retro cool to quiet and clean boatingView gallery - 24 images
Canada's Beau Lake has recently launched two stunning electric runabout boats to its collection. The company is no stranger to the classic boat designs of the '50s and '60s, and have once again successfully blended the Riva/Chris-Craft style with modern construction techniques, as we saw with its runabout paddle boat we brought to you last year.
The two new editions, dubbed Tahoe '14 and Lugano '14, combine the elegance and class of wooden boats with a sustainable electrical system. The self-draining boats are each equipped with a Torqeedo Cruise 2.0 FP, 24 V, 2.0 kW 1,300 rpm electric motor and 24-104 high-performance (2,685 Wh/25.9 V/104 Ah) lithium battery. They have a cruising speed of 3.5 knots and a top speed of 6 knots.
The 14 ft (4.25 m) Tahoe and Lugano have been designed to offer a silent boating experience in style. The Lugano boasts a color palette inspired by classic cars and is available in moss green, navy, burgundy or light blue. The Tahoe on the other hand features a gorgeous mahogany veneer deck and navy exterior.
Built with a lightweight molded fiberglass hull with infused real wood, cockpit, and inlaid veneer deck, they're finished off with is a proprietary epoxy and polyurethane coating for extra protection, stainless steel castings, inch-thick leather seat covers that snap off for storage, a Bimini cover for weather protection, and a food and drink cooler incorporated into the lines of the boat. Steering is controlled via a hand-carved wooden tiller that is incorporated into a joystick.
"Built for excursions, sunset cruises and lake or canal explorations, the Runabout's molded fiberglass body, inlaid veneer deck and beautifully finished stainless steel castings and hardware invoke the essence of a Beau Lake state of mind," says Beau Lake. "Added luxury includes one-inch thick leather seat covers that snap off for easy storage and a compartmentalized cooler that contours to the boat."
The Lugano and Tahoe Electric Runabouts start at US$35,000.
Source: Beau Lake
