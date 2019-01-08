The SL-1500C has the word "Premium" in its full name, so it's likely to carry a price tag to match. Like the DJ-specific turntable, this model also has a coreless direct motor at the heart of the machine, but Technics has included a built-in phono stage compatible with MM cartridges so vinyl lovers don't need to go shopping for a phono pre-amp if their hi-fi amp doesn't have its own phono circuit. The phono equalizer amp also has a dedicated (isolated and shielded) power supply to keep noise down.

