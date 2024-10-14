Innovation island: See the near future at the 2024 Taiwan Innotech Expo

Taiwan may be only 0.37% the land size of the US, but the small island has become a hub for startups, sustainable design and technological innovation. And this year, close to 600 inventions will be vying for the Platinum Award, the coveted top prize at the long-runing annual Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE).

And, yes, New Atlas will be on hand to cover the event. More than 1,100 inventions and tech developments will be on show at the annual Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE), with nearly 450 exhibitors across three distinct pavilions – so we're going to need some decent walking shoes and lots of coffee.

Not surprisingly, AI will feature heavily in the Future Tech Pavilion, and across broad fields like optoelectronics, medical research and development and biotechnology. It'll also be seen throughout the Sustainability Pavilion, as innovators look to harness the power of AI to deliver a greener future. Meanwhile, cybersecurity and digital resilience, smart healthcare, smart cities and defense technology will be showcased across the Innovation Pilot Pavilion.

This year, the International Trends Forum shines a spotlight on quantum technology and sports technology, and across the three days there'll be plenty of opportunity to test out new tech or take a guided tour of specific areas of research and development.

Locally, 90 Taiwanese companies will showcase the island's strong innovation sector, including the National Atomic Research Institute, Chunghwa Telecom Laboratories and Taiwan Power Company, as well as more than 40 research organizations and universities, such as Kun Shan University, National Yang-Ming Chiao Tung University and Taipei City University of Science and Technology.

TIE will take place at the Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1, October 17-19, running 9.30 am - 5.30 pm (17-18) and 9.30 am – 4.30 pm on the final day.

Source: Taiwan Innotech Expo