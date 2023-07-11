Commercial-grade LED projector aims for clarity in the boardroom

Taiwan-based multinational BenQ has launched a budget-friendly 1080p overhead business projector with a focus on delivering sharp and color-accurate lights-on visuals to large meeting rooms.

"Until now, businesses had to make tradeoffs in picture quality and price," said Bob Wudeck at BenQ Education. "The BenQ LH730 revolutionizes the projector category as the first affordable commercial-grade projector built for all the demands of this market. It fills the gap with high brightness, native 1080p resolution, incredible color accuracy, 24/7 use, and zero maintenance with no panel misalignment or color degradation concerns. It's exactly what's needed in rigorous commercial settings where projectors are required."

Designed for mounting to a ceiling, the LH730 business projector is built around a single-chip DLP projection engine capable of native 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, though it does support 4K HDR input as well. The projector boasts 30-bit display color chops and support for 98% of the Rec.709 color gamut, as well as HDR10 and HLG content.

The light engine features "advanced LED technology" that produces 4,000 ANSI lumens for viewing presentations or other visuals in the large conference room or lecture hall without having to pull the blinds or dim the lights.

The LH730 1080p business projector boasts high brightness and high color accuracy BenQ

As a result, BenQ says that business users can look forward to "clear, detailed, and true to life for the best text and video presentations in corporate, education, retail, and entertainment applications." It even comes packing an Infographic Mode designed specifically to bring out the best in text and graphics, as well as a sharp Spreadsheet Mode and a color-rich Presentation Mode.

The unit benefits from automatic horizontal/vertical keystone correction for ease of installation, along with corner fit, screen alignment tools like digital image shrink and digital shift, 1.2x zoom, and a F1.6 glass lens.

The LH730 has been designed for around-the-clock operation, with the fully sealed 4LED light source reckoned good for up to 30,000 hours of "zero maintenance" use. A single 10-W speaker means that users won't have to cable to an external sound system for audiovisual presentations, though there is a 3.5-mm audio output if needed.

Content is fed in via a pair of HDMI ports, there's Ethernet LAN for internet access, and to two USB ports capable of powering a streaming stick or Wi-Fi dongle. Company admins also have the option to monitor and manage the projector using the free DMS app.

The LH730 commercial-grade projector is on sale now for US$1,299.

Product page: BenQ LH730