Color ePaper display ditches batteries for wireless power

E Ink screens are not only kinder to your eyes, but offer great battery life due to their low power draw. But a new display from Digital View doesn't have a battery at all, and gets the juice it needs from an overhead Wi-Charge wireless power module.

Before all you digital bookworms get too excited, this development will have limited appeal for e-reader devices – as screens won't refresh and pages won't turn when out of power transmission range. But it could be a good shout for advertising panels in retail stores, information points in museums or art galleries, timetables at transport hubs or dynamic notices in meeting rooms.

The onboard Wi-Fi can receive remote updates for the always-on display while an overhead Wi-Charge module wirelessly powers a number of units simultaneously – with full draw for each display reported to be around 500 mW for Wi-Fi connection, image/info retrieval and write, though a standby mode needs significantly less.

Content management can be undertaken remotely, and a single AirCord module can wirelessly power multiple displays Digital View

The puck-like AirCord power transmission module is listed as an available option on the ESP6-13 ePaper monitor's product page, and will require prior overhead installation in the building where these displays are to be used. Wi-Charge says that each transmitter makes use of infrared technology to "beam several watts of power at distances of 30 ft or more to thumb-sized receivers" embedded in the Digital View displays.

The 13.3-inch E Ink Spectra 6 color ePaper display has a resolution of 1,200 x 1,600 pixels and "is highly visible in normal ambient light and very bright conditions, making it ideal for public signage." Each ESP6-13 monitor is housed in an aluminum frame and comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB-C connectivity built in.

"This innovative display combines Wi-Fi connectivity with wireless power, enabling remote content management and an unprecedented flexibility in placement as it needs no wires or battery replacements by being powered wirelessly," said Wi-Charge in a LinkedIn post.

As is common with business-oriented technologies, pricing has not been revealed but companies and institutions wanting to learn more are invited to contact the company directly.

Source: Digital View