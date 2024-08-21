© 2024 New Atlas
Color ePaper display ditches batteries for wireless power

By Paul Ridden
August 21, 2024
Color ePaper display ditches batteries for wireless power
A color E Ink display that's updated over Wi-Fi and powered wirelessly too
A color E Ink display that's updated over Wi-Fi and powered wirelessly too
A color E Ink display that's updated over Wi-Fi and powered wirelessly too
A color E Ink display that's updated over Wi-Fi and powered wirelessly too
The wirelessly powered ePaper display has applications in retail, museums and
The wirelessly powered ePaper display has applications in retail, museums and offices
Content management can be undertaken remotely, and a single AirCord module can wirelessly power multiple displays
Content management can be undertaken remotely, and a single AirCord module can wirelessly power multiple displays
E Ink screens are not only kinder to your eyes, but offer great battery life due to their low power draw. But a new display from Digital View doesn't have a battery at all, and gets the juice it needs from an overhead Wi-Charge wireless power module.

Before all you digital bookworms get too excited, this development will have limited appeal for e-reader devices – as screens won't refresh and pages won't turn when out of power transmission range. But it could be a good shout for advertising panels in retail stores, information points in museums or art galleries, timetables at transport hubs or dynamic notices in meeting rooms.

The onboard Wi-Fi can receive remote updates for the always-on display while an overhead Wi-Charge module wirelessly powers a number of units simultaneously – with full draw for each display reported to be around 500 mW for Wi-Fi connection, image/info retrieval and write, though a standby mode needs significantly less.

The puck-like AirCord power transmission module is listed as an available option on the ESP6-13 ePaper monitor's product page, and will require prior overhead installation in the building where these displays are to be used. Wi-Charge says that each transmitter makes use of infrared technology to "beam several watts of power at distances of 30 ft or more to thumb-sized receivers" embedded in the Digital View displays.

The 13.3-inch E Ink Spectra 6 color ePaper display has a resolution of 1,200 x 1,600 pixels and "is highly visible in normal ambient light and very bright conditions, making it ideal for public signage." Each ESP6-13 monitor is housed in an aluminum frame and comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB-C connectivity built in.

"This innovative display combines Wi-Fi connectivity with wireless power, enabling remote content management and an unprecedented flexibility in placement as it needs no wires or battery replacements by being powered wirelessly," said Wi-Charge in a LinkedIn post.

As is common with business-oriented technologies, pricing has not been revealed but companies and institutions wanting to learn more are invited to contact the company directly.

Source: Digital View

