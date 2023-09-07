Dasung first to launch 25.3-inch eye-friendly color E Ink desktop monitor

Back in 2021, China's Dasung launched an E Ink desktop monitor on Indiegogo. Now the company has returned with a 25.3-inch monitor featuring E Ink Kaleido 3 color ePaper technology that's available in flat or curved models.

Dasung has been on a crowdfunded mission to reduce eye strain when viewing digital screens for a few years now, and the Paperlike Color is aimed at offering an "unparalleled opportunity to revel in vibrant, colorful visuals akin to traditional LCD screens."

The monitor features a 25.3-inch Kaleido 3 color E Ink display at 16:9 aspect and 3,200 x 1,800 resolution. Though the color definition is high for E Ink, its 4,096 colors simply won't compete with modern digital screens in terms of richness and vibrancy.

The Kaleido 3 color E Ink technology is enhanced by Dasung's X-Color Filter and Turbo High Refresh Rate technologies Dasung

But Dasung does boast that the combination of its X-Color Filter and Turbo High Refresh Rate technologies should boost contrast, brightness, text clarity, dynamic color effects and of course screen refresh to offer a LCD-like experience while reducing long-haul display fatigue in your peepers.

Though watching videos is reckoned possible, the somewhat juddery transitions seen in the brief overview below do suggest that this display is probably better suited to browsing, reading/writing documents, programming work, viewing animations and so on.

DASUNG Released the World's First Color E-ink Monitor: Paperlike Color, 25.3-inch, Eye-friendly!

Three-mode front lighting with adjustable brightness caters for continued use when ambient light starts to fade. There's a button to force a screen refresh to eliminate any ghosting that may have crept in. And users should benefit from relatively low power draw, particularly if predominantly operating the monitor with the frontlight turned off (power consumption figures have not been shared however).

The Paperlike Color can be oriented in landscape or portrait modes, and is being offered in two flavors – one with a flat panel and the other rocking a 4000R curve.

The Paperlike Color color E Ink monitor can be positioned in portrait mode for smartphone-like scrolling or easier document reading Dasung

Each version can be cabled to a computer or laptop over HDMI or DisplayPort, but Dasung has also cooked MiraCast/AirPlay into the curved edition for dual-band screen sharing for "minimal latency and stable video signals." The flat Dark Knight version supports screen sharing through Dasung Cast technology.

Indiegogo perks for the Dark Knight model currently start at US$1,529, while the curved edition comes in at $1,599. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from December. The video below has more.

DASUNG Paperlike Color: the World First 25.3" Color E-ink Monitor First Impression

Source: Dasung