© 2022 New Atlas
Technology

LG Display creates next in-car audio buzz with vibrating speaker panels

By Paul Ridden
November 21, 2022
LG Display creates next in-car audio buzz with vibrating speaker panels
LG Display is promising immersive 3D sound from thin and light flat panel speakers installed in a vehicle's dashboard and headrests
LG Display is promising immersive 3D sound from thin and light flat panel speakers installed in a vehicle's dashboard and headrests
View 2 Images
LG Display is promising immersive 3D sound from thin and light flat panel speakers installed in a vehicle's dashboard and headrests
1/2
LG Display is promising immersive 3D sound from thin and light flat panel speakers installed in a vehicle's dashboard and headrests
The Thin Actuator Sound Solution panel measures 150 x 90 x 2.5 mm, weighs just 40 g, and can produce space-filling sound by vibrating off display panels and in-car materials
2/2
The Thin Actuator Sound Solution panel measures 150 x 90 x 2.5 mm, weighs just 40 g, and can produce space-filling sound by vibrating off display panels and in-car materials

Installing a decent sound system in a car can take up considerable space, particularly for multi-speaker setups like the one in the upcoming Volvo EX90 electric SUV. LG Display has developed a slim and light alternative that promises immersive listening from small vibrating flat panels.

"We have transformed the conventionally heavy and bulky speaker into a high-quality ‘invisible’ sound solution by using our cutting-edge technology to elevate space, design, and eco-friendly factors and provide a next-level sound experience like none before," said the LG Display's Yeo Chun-ho.

The 150 x 90-mm (5.9 x 3.5-in) panel has been developed in collaboration with an unnamed global audio company, and measures just 2.5 mm thick (0.098 in) while tipping the scales at a featherweight 40 g (1.4 oz) – making it some 90% thinner and 70% lighter than the kind of the kind of traditional speaker currently throwing out audio from car infotainment systems, according to the company.

The Thin Actuator Sound Solution panel measures 150 x 90 x 2.5 mm, weighs just 40 g, and can produce space-filling sound by vibrating off display panels and in-car materials
The Thin Actuator Sound Solution panel measures 150 x 90 x 2.5 mm, weighs just 40 g, and can produce space-filling sound by vibrating off display panels and in-car materials

Naturally, given those dimensions, you won't find components like voice coils, cones and magnets bulking out the Thin Actuator Sound Solution. Instead, film-type exciter technology produces "rich, 3D immersive sound experience" by vibrating off display panels and materials inside the vehicle in similar way to big-screen televisions that turn the display into a flat-panel speaker system.

It's suggested that the solution could be built into a car's dashboard, headliner, pillar and headrests to deliver quality audio throughout the interior, while negating the use of rare-earth elements like neodymium, freeing up space inside for auto makers to utilize in other ways and making for a cleaner aesthetic thanks to the lack of speaker grilles.

LG Display plans to commercialize the technology in the first half of 2023, and will have demos running at CES 2023 in January as a taste of what's to come.

Source: LG Display

Tags

TechnologyLG DisplaySpeakersAutomotiveInfotainment systemCES 2023
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!