Bright laser projector aimed at retiring lamp models in mobile cinemas

Sharp/NEC Display Solutions in Europe has launched a 14,000-lumen laser projector that's pitched as an ideal replacement for current models using Xenon lamps in small booth theaters or boothless mobile cinema setups.

Designed for medium-sized theaters, the NC1503L's 3-chip DLP projection engine is capable of supporting screens up to 17 m (56 ft) in width in DCI color at an "almost entirely speckle-free" resolution of 2,048 x 1,080 pixels.

The optical engine is sealed to minimize image-spoiling dust ingress, and the air/liquid-cooled RB laser light source puts out 14,000 lumens and boasts an operational lifespan of 50,000 hours, while also requiring less energy to run than lamp-based models.

Elsewhere, the projector features motorized focus/zoom, 1,600:1 native contrast, support for high-frame-rate 3D content, and sports RJ45, USB, GPIO and serial ports. It can also be optioned with a Dolby interface for additional connectivity – including Gigabit LAN, 16-channel audio outputs and support for network storage (though the module does come with 2 TB of integrated storage).

"We wanted to provide cinema operators with a solution that is highly performant, reliable, and flexible to install, all at a low TCO," said the company's Gerd Kaiser. "With the NC1503L projector, we developed a solution that covers all these needs."

Despite Sharp NEC making much of the low total cost of ownership (TCO), actual pricing has not been revealed – with prospective buyers needing to apply by email, suggesting that this unit will be far too expensive for large home cinema applications. The NEC NC1503L is due to go on sale from November, with three short-zoom lens options available.

