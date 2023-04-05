Sony bumps up size and resolution of immersive glasses-free 3D display

Back in 2020, Sony unveiled a 15.6-inch display that used eye tracking and a micro-optical lens to deliver 3D visuals without the need for glasses or VR headsets. Now a 27-inch, 4K model has joined the Spatial Reality Display lineup.

The new display works pretty much as before, where the LCD display panel has a micro-optical lens above it to divide the onscreen visuals between a viewer's left and right eyes, while a new generation of vision sensors promises improved facial recognition and tracking. The system can dynamically adapt the image as a user moves around – up to 25 degrees left and right, 20 degrees up and 40 degrees down.

The 3,840 x 2,160-pixel, anti-reflection display sits at a 45-degree angle (though Sony does note that the "actual effective stereoscopic resolution is less than 4K"), has a response time of 14 milliseconds, and manages 400 nits of brightness, 1,000:1 contrast and a color temperature of 6500-K.

It sports HDMI 2.0 and USB-C ports for connection to a source computer, employs Sony's super-resolution algorithm from its Bravia display line to optimize image quality and color reproduction, in addition to upscaling content from 2K to 4K, and 10-bit processing allows support for 100% of the Adobe RGB color space.

Sony has improved the system's face-tracking capabilities and color reproduction Sony

Sony has also widened software development support – as well as its own SDK plus Unity and the Unreal Engine, the new display is compatible with Open GL, DirectX11/DirectX12 and, later this year, Open XR. A new application is also being released "where users can easily find applications compatible with the display, as well as relevant case studies and information" along with a Player app that supports numerous 3D file formats.

Designed for industrial designers, architects, engineers, software and game developers and medical professionals as well as for signage and retail applications, the ELF-SR2 will be available from May for a suggested retail price of US$5,000, including a detachable stand. The video below has more.

Sony will be taking the display to the National Association of Broadcasters Show in Las Vegas – which runs from April 16 to 19 – should business professionals want to have a closer look ahead of launch.

Spatial Reality Display | ELF-SR2 | Sony | Official Video

Product page: ELF-SR2