Teenage Engineering gives PO-33 pocket operator a Ghostly overhaulView gallery - 3 images
Sweden's Teenage Engineering has announced a limited run of a special PO-33 pocket operator. The Ghostly edition represents the company's first PO collaboration effort and comes packed with some unique sounds.
The PO-33 K.O! micro sampler was announced in January last year and the special edition launched in partnership with music and art company Ghostly International has much the same feature set as the original.
Users can record sounds via a line in port or the built-in microphone, there's a 40 second sample memory, melodic mode allows chromatic melodies to be played and drum mode caters for percussion. The whole shebang can be sequenced and effects added.
Sounds can be output through an integrated speaker or via the built-in 3.5 mm audio I/O jack, an animated LCD display panel keeps things moving and the micro sampler can rest on its own folding stand. It's powered by two AAA-sized batteries for around a month of sonic experimentation before they will need swapping out.
But the 10.5 x 6 cm (4.1 x 2.4 in) Ghostly edition also includes custom sounds and patterns from Chicago-based electronic musician Steve Hauschildt.
The PO-33 Ghostly edition pocket operator is being produced in limited numbers – though Teenage Engineering hasn't said exactly how limited – and is available now for US$135.
Source: Teenage Engineering
