"However, [the use of] function boxes bring about new problems," says TOWOdesign. "The multi media box in the living room hinders the owners' path into this room and splits the space. To deal with this issue, we rotated all the function boxes by 10 degrees. After the rotation, the vision and streamline of the space became smooth and unblocked. The connections between the function boxes also combine into an integrated space, enlarging the space and giving the apartment its name, Ten Degrees."