This doesn't appear to have hurt the car's popularity too much, however, with Tesla shipping almost 150,000 Model 3s in 2018 as it became the best-selling luxury vehicle in the US. But it faces some uncertainty heading into 2019, with US tax incentives for electric vehicles decreasing from $7,500 to a current figure of $3,750. This will be reduced to a comparatively miserly $1,875 from July 1 and then disappear entirely at the end of the year.