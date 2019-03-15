Other features include an optional seven-seat configuration, the glass panoramic roof featured in the Model 3, and a 66 cubic-ft of cargo space. As you'd expect, it will also come with Tesla's Autopilot software, which Musk says should be fully feature-complete before year's end by way of software updates. He also didn't seem too concerned about demand for the car, and perhaps justifiably so considering the recent uptick in crossover sales in the US market.