With a sticker price of $42,900, the mid-range, rear-wheel drive Model 3 now costs $39,150 inclusive of the current tax incentives. But, perhaps cheekily, Tesla likes to factor in gas savings over a six year period when presenting the pricing of electric cars on its website too, which it says brings the actual cost to $34,850. That is unsurprisingly seen as misleading by some, but CEO Elon Musk maintains it is a sound way of marketing electric cars, with this to say in response to a complaint on Twitter.