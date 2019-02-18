Clean-cut Ellis multitool gets straight to the pointView gallery - 15 images
If you think the new Ellis multi-tool from The James Brand appears a little on the simplistic side, that is very likely the point from a toolmaker that likes to keep things classy and clean. Packed neatly into its body is a set of typical implements aimed at the common user, which can be safely secured in place thanks to a lockback design.
The Ellis doesn't look all that dissimilar to a USB stick with its tools packed away. Its rectangular body measures 3.5 inches (8.9 cm) long, extending to 6.1 in (15.5 cm) with the stainless steel drop point blade deployed. The blade itself is partially serrated for broader slicing and dicing capabilities.
The body is made from anodized aluminum and features a lockback mechanism on the spine to hold the tools in place when in use, or when they need to be safely stowed away. This includes the steel blade, but also tucked inside is a combination multi-type screwdriver and bottle opener.
At the other end of the tool is a discreet scraper and prybar combo, along with a bail loop for fixing the tool to your keys, belt loop, carabiner or a backpack. Designed for both left and right handers, the Ellis multi-tool has a total weight of 2.8 oz (80 g) and comes in black, silver or a hyper-green color called Electric Moss. All are available now via The James Brand's website for US$99.
Source: The James Brand
