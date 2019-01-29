The latest Wear OS 2.0 from Google is here too, which means intuitive integration with Google Assistant and easy access to all the apps you're going to be using most, from maps to fitness. You'll find the same software on most recently launched Wear OS smartwatches, but the TicWatch E2 does throw in a few exclusive watch faces – we found them a bit too busy and utilitarian but your mileage may vary (at least there are plenty to pick from).