"The activity of low mass stars decreases as you go to lower and lower masses, and we expect the chromosphere (a region of the star which support flares) to get cooler or weaker," comments lead author of the new study James Jackman, a PhD student in the University of Warwick's Department of Physics. "The fact that we've observed this incredibly low mass star, where the chromosphere should be almost at its weakest, but we have a white-light flare occurring shows that strong magnetic activity can still persist down to this level."

