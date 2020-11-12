© 2020 New Atlas
Feline-friendly tiny house lets owners live and work off the grid

By Adam Williams
November 12, 2020
Feline-friendly tiny house let...
Cyril the Tiny House reaches a total length of 8 m (26 ft)
1/21
Cyril the Tiny House is based on a double-axle trailer that can be detached from the home if it's being installed permanently
2/21
Cyril the Tiny House comprises a steel frame, with aluminum cladding
3/21
Cyril the Tiny House gets power from a roof-based solar panel array that's hooked up to batteries stowed in an external storage area
4/21
Cyril the Tiny House has an outdoor shower
5/21
Cyril the Tiny House's bathroom includes a cat door for the owner's pets
6/21
Cyril the Tiny House is entered via a glass door that can be opened wide to open up the home to the outside
7/21
Cyril the Tiny House's kitchen has a large window that provides access to a shelf outside for serving drinks
8/21
Visitors enter Cyril the Tiny House into the main living area, which is finished in plywood
9/21
Cyril the Tiny House's L-shaped kitchen contains a breakfast bar that can be extended with a folding table area
10/21
Cyril the Tiny House's kitchen includes a small stainless steel sink and quite a lot of storage space for a compact tiny house
11/21
Cyril the Tiny House's bathroom includes a sink, shower, and a toilet, plus a little storage space
12/21
Cyril the Tiny House's toilet is a Nature's Head composting model
13/21
Cyril the Tiny House's secondary loft is used as a home office, though can also serve as a guest room if required
14/21
Cyril the Tiny House has a cat walkway that offers the felines (relatively) easy access between the home's two lofts. The pulley system is not for cat transport, but for drying clothes (though the resident cats may think otherwise)
15/21
Cyril the Tiny House's bedroom is a typical tiny house-style bedroom with a low ceiling, though it does include a lowered platform standing area to make it easier to get dressed
16/21
Cyril the Tiny House's main bedroom includes some storage space and a double bed
17/21
Cyril the Tiny House's secondary loft includes a home office and is reached by a removable ladder
18/21
Cyril the Tiny House's storage-integrated staircase has a gas-powered heating system installed
19/21
Cyril the Tiny House's kitchen features an oven with propane-powered four-burner stove
20/21
Cyril the Tiny House's office space includes a handy lowered footrest area to make it more comfortable to sit at the desk
21/21
Charmingly named Cyril the Tiny House in honor of the owner's grandfather, Build Tiny's latest towable dwelling provides a home office and a few feline-friendly additions. It also runs fully off the grid with a solar panel and battery setup.

Cyril the Tiny House reaches a total length of 8 m (26 ft) and is a little wider than Build Tiny's previous models at 2.7 m (8.8 ft). This offers additional interior space with the tradeoff that it's over New Zealand's standard towing width – so presumably it won't be moved around very often. It's based on a double-axle trailer that can be detached from the home if it's being installed permanently and comprises a steel frame, with an aluminum exterior.

Visitors enter the home into the living room, which includes a sofa and a coffee table. The kitchen is nearby and contains a breakfast bar that also hosts a washing machine. The kitchen has a four-burner propane-powered stove and oven, a sink, fridge, and some storage space, as well as a sliding window to allow the owner to serve drinks onto a removable shelf outside.

The bathroom is adjacent and contains a shower, sink, and a composting toilet, plus more storage space, and a cat door.

There are two lofts in Cyril the Tiny House. The main loft is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase and contains the bedroom, which is a typical tiny house-style bedroom with a double bed and some storage space, though it does have a lowered platform area to allow the owner to stand upright, making getting dressed easier. There's also a small walkway that provides the cats (relatively) easy access to the other loft.

Human occupants must reach the secondary loft via a removable ladder. This space is currently used as a home office complete with a useful lowered footrest area, allowing the owner to sit properly at the desk, despite the lack of headroom. The room can also double as a guest room if required.

The home is heated with a gas heating system that's stashed away in the storage-integrated staircase and gets power from a roof-based solar panel array hooked up to a battery bank to keep the juice on when the Sun's not out. It can also be optionally connected to the grid with a standard RV-style hookup.

Cyril the Tiny House was delivered turnkey, with all furniture and fittings installed, though we've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Build Tiny

