Feline-friendly tiny house lets owners live and work off the grid

Charmingly named Cyril the Tiny House in honor of the owner's grandfather, Build Tiny's latest towable dwelling provides a home office and a few feline-friendly additions. It also runs fully off the grid with a solar panel and battery setup.

Cyril the Tiny House reaches a total length of 8 m (26 ft) and is a little wider than Build Tiny's previous models at 2.7 m (8.8 ft). This offers additional interior space with the tradeoff that it's over New Zealand's standard towing width – so presumably it won't be moved around very often. It's based on a double-axle trailer that can be detached from the home if it's being installed permanently and comprises a steel frame, with an aluminum exterior.

Visitors enter the home into the living room, which includes a sofa and a coffee table. The kitchen is nearby and contains a breakfast bar that also hosts a washing machine. The kitchen has a four-burner propane-powered stove and oven, a sink, fridge, and some storage space, as well as a sliding window to allow the owner to serve drinks onto a removable shelf outside.

The bathroom is adjacent and contains a shower, sink, and a composting toilet, plus more storage space, and a cat door.

Cyril the Tiny House's L-shaped kitchen contains a breakfast bar that can be extended with a folding table area

There are two lofts in Cyril the Tiny House. The main loft is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase and contains the bedroom, which is a typical tiny house-style bedroom with a double bed and some storage space, though it does have a lowered platform area to allow the owner to stand upright, making getting dressed easier. There's also a small walkway that provides the cats (relatively) easy access to the other loft.

Human occupants must reach the secondary loft via a removable ladder. This space is currently used as a home office complete with a useful lowered footrest area, allowing the owner to sit properly at the desk, despite the lack of headroom. The room can also double as a guest room if required.

Cyril the Tiny House has a cat walkway that offers the felines (relatively) easy access between the home's two lofts. The pulley system is not for cat transport, but for drying clothes (though the resident cats may think otherwise)

The home is heated with a gas heating system that's stashed away in the storage-integrated staircase and gets power from a roof-based solar panel array hooked up to a battery bank to keep the juice on when the Sun's not out. It can also be optionally connected to the grid with a standard RV-style hookup.

Cyril the Tiny House was delivered turnkey, with all furniture and fittings installed, though we've no word on the price of this one.

