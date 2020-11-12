Feline-friendly tiny house lets owners live and work off the grid
Charmingly named Cyril the Tiny House in honor of the owner's grandfather, Build Tiny's latest towable dwelling provides a home office and a few feline-friendly additions. It also runs fully off the grid with a solar panel and battery setup.
Cyril the Tiny House reaches a total length of 8 m (26 ft) and is a little wider than Build Tiny's previous models at 2.7 m (8.8 ft). This offers additional interior space with the tradeoff that it's over New Zealand's standard towing width – so presumably it won't be moved around very often. It's based on a double-axle trailer that can be detached from the home if it's being installed permanently and comprises a steel frame, with an aluminum exterior.
Visitors enter the home into the living room, which includes a sofa and a coffee table. The kitchen is nearby and contains a breakfast bar that also hosts a washing machine. The kitchen has a four-burner propane-powered stove and oven, a sink, fridge, and some storage space, as well as a sliding window to allow the owner to serve drinks onto a removable shelf outside.
The bathroom is adjacent and contains a shower, sink, and a composting toilet, plus more storage space, and a cat door.
There are two lofts in Cyril the Tiny House. The main loft is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase and contains the bedroom, which is a typical tiny house-style bedroom with a double bed and some storage space, though it does have a lowered platform area to allow the owner to stand upright, making getting dressed easier. There's also a small walkway that provides the cats (relatively) easy access to the other loft.
Human occupants must reach the secondary loft via a removable ladder. This space is currently used as a home office complete with a useful lowered footrest area, allowing the owner to sit properly at the desk, despite the lack of headroom. The room can also double as a guest room if required.
The home is heated with a gas heating system that's stashed away in the storage-integrated staircase and gets power from a roof-based solar panel array hooked up to a battery bank to keep the juice on when the Sun's not out. It can also be optionally connected to the grid with a standard RV-style hookup.
Cyril the Tiny House was delivered turnkey, with all furniture and fittings installed, though we've no word on the price of this one.
Source: Build Tiny
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.