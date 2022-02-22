© 2022 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Micro-cabin in Ligurian Alps features a bed that can be rolled outside

By Bridget Borgobello
February 22, 2022
Micro-cabin in Ligurian Alps f...
GlamBOX is raised above a steep hillside in Garessio, a town north of Sanremo, Italy
GlamBOX is raised above a steep hillside in Garessio, a town north of Sanremo, Italy

The 15 sqm (161 sq ft) GlamBOX tiny cabin is built using locally sourced chestnut timber
The 15 sqm (161 sq ft) GlamBOX tiny cabin is built using locally sourced chestnut timber
The ground floor features an open space with combined living and bedroom space, a small study, and private bathroom
The ground floor features an open space with combined living and bedroom space, a small study, and private bathroom
The elevated mezzanine is accessible via a black metal ladder, and offers addition sleeping quarters with two single beds
The elevated mezzanine is accessible via a black metal ladder, and offers addition sleeping quarters with two single beds
GlamBOX is a fusion between traditional rustic architecture and innovative glamping
GlamBOX is a fusion between traditional rustic architecture and innovative glamping
Wall-sized sliding doors are located on two sides of the structure that allows the interior space to open-up to the outdoors
Wall-sized sliding doors are located on two sides of the structure that allows the interior space to open-up to the outdoors

The master bed on wheels gives guests the chance to wheel it directly out onto the adjoining terrace and sleep under the stars
The master bed on wheels gives guests the chance to wheel it directly out onto the adjoining terrace and sleep under the stars

The voyeuristic inspiration for this project encourages guests to fully immerse themselves in the outdoors
The voyeuristic inspiration for this project encourages guests to fully immerse themselves in the outdoors
GlamBOX is located within difficult terrain, forcing guests to surrender to the present and retreat from our technologically driven lifestyles
GlamBOX is located within difficult terrain, forcing guests to surrender to the present and retreat from our technologically driven lifestyles

The interior of the dwelling boasts a minimalistic design and stretches across two levels, providing accommodation for up to four guests
The interior of the dwelling boasts a minimalistic design and stretches across two levels, providing accommodation for up to four guests

Raised above a steep hillside in Garessio (a town north of Sanremo, Italy) comes a new response to tiny housing and outdoor living. Designed by Italian architecture firm Officina82, GlamBOX is a fusion between traditional rustic architecture and innovative glamping. What’s more, the unique retreat provides guests with the opportunity to sleep outdoors under the stars without sacrificing comfort.

The 15-sq-m (161-sq-ft) GlamBOX tiny cabin is built using locally sourced chestnut timber, and is slightly raised above the ground on a large wooden deck. Wall-sized sliding doors are located on two sides of the structure, allowing the interior space to open up to the outdoors.

The interior of the dwelling boasts a minimalistic design and stretches across two levels, providing accommodation for up to four guests. Its ground floor features an open space with combined living and bedroom space, a small study, and private bathroom. A master bed on wheels is the focal point of the cabin, giving guests the chance to wheel it directly out onto the adjoining terrace and sleep directly the stars. The elevated mezzanine is accessible via a black metal ladder and offers additional sleeping quarters with two single beds – alternatively, the space can be used as a quiet getaway spot.

During the day guests can enjoy excursions on foot or bike, walks in the local woods or in the meadows, or a trip to explore the local alpine village of Garessio, positioned 1,000 meters (3,280 ft) above sea level.

GlamBOX is part of the Selucente glamping experience, offering accommodation that marries tradition with smart design. Prices per night start from €190 (US$214) per night.

Sources: Officina82 and Selucente

