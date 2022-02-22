Micro-cabin in Ligurian Alps features a bed that can be rolled outside

Raised above a steep hillside in Garessio (a town north of Sanremo, Italy) comes a new response to tiny housing and outdoor living. Designed by Italian architecture firm Officina82, GlamBOX is a fusion between traditional rustic architecture and innovative glamping. What’s more, the unique retreat provides guests with the opportunity to sleep outdoors under the stars without sacrificing comfort.

The 15-sq-m (161-sq-ft) GlamBOX tiny cabin is built using locally sourced chestnut timber, and is slightly raised above the ground on a large wooden deck. Wall-sized sliding doors are located on two sides of the structure, allowing the interior space to open up to the outdoors.

The interior of the dwelling boasts a minimalistic design and stretches across two levels, providing accommodation for up to four guests. Its ground floor features an open space with combined living and bedroom space, a small study, and private bathroom. A master bed on wheels is the focal point of the cabin, giving guests the chance to wheel it directly out onto the adjoining terrace and sleep directly the stars. The elevated mezzanine is accessible via a black metal ladder and offers additional sleeping quarters with two single beds – alternatively, the space can be used as a quiet getaway spot.

Selucente

During the day guests can enjoy excursions on foot or bike, walks in the local woods or in the meadows, or a trip to explore the local alpine village of Garessio, positioned 1,000 meters (3,280 ft) above sea level.

GlamBOX is part of the Selucente glamping experience, offering accommodation that marries tradition with smart design. Prices per night start from €190 (US$214) per night.

Sources: Officina82 and Selucente