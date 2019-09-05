© 2019 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Tiny vacation home sleeps up to four off-the-grid

By Adam Williams
September 05, 2019
The Kingfisher Tiny House cost NZD 143,500
Visitors enter the Kingfisher Tiny House into a relatively spacious living room
The Kingfisher Tiny House's main bedroom is accessed by storage-integrated staircase
The Kingfisher Tiny House's secondary bedroom includes two single beds
The Kingfisher Tiny House includes two bedrooms
The Kingfisher Tiny House features French doors
The Kingfisher Tiny House's main bedroom has one double bed
The Kingfisher Tiny House measures 8 m (26 ft) long
The Kingfisher Tiny House's kitchen is well-stocked and includes a dishwasher – a definite luxury in a tiny house
The Kingfisher Tiny House's secondary bedroom is accessed by removable ladder
The Kingfisher Tiny House's kitchen has a full-size fridge, oven, and washing machine
The Kingfisher Tiny House's secondary bedroom includes two single beds
The Kingfisher Tiny House's kitchen includes an oven with four-burner propane stove
The Kingfisher Tiny House is topped by solar panels
The Kingfisher Tiny House is finished in vinyl cladding with cedar detailing
The Kingfisher Tiny House is based on a double-axle trailer
The Kingfisher Tiny House's bathroom includes shower, composting toilet, and sink
The Kingfisher Tiny House has a relatively spacious living room
Photo of the Kingfisher Tiny House's shower
Photo of the Kingfisher Tiny House's composting toilet, with folding shelf above
New Zealand-based Build Tiny recently completed an off-grid model named the Kingfisher Tiny House. The towable dwelling contains a well-stocked kitchen and can sleep up to four people in its two bedrooms.

The Kingfisher Tiny House is based on a double-axle trailer and measures a total length of 8 m (26 ft). It consists of a steel frame and is finished in vinyl and cedar cladding.

Visitors enter through French doors into a living room, which includes a sofa and table. Nearby is the kitchen, which has an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, full-size fridge/freezer, and a washing machine, as well as a dishwasher, which is still a luxury in a tiny house. The kitchen also has some shelving, cabinetry, and a sink with chopping board insert.

The kitchen connects to the bathroom. This contains a composting toilet, shower, and sink. There's also a small space-saving folding shelf above the toilet for storing clothes and the like.

The Kingfisher Tiny House has two bedrooms, both of which are the standard tiny house loft-style. The main bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase and contains some additional storage space, a wardrobe, and a sunken walkway section that allows the owners to stand upright while getting dressed.

The secondary bedroom is accessed by a removable pine ladder and contains two single beds and a little storage space.

The Kingfisher Tiny House features roof-based solar panels that are connected to an inverter and batteries. It now serves as a vacation home on a beach north of Auckland and cost NZD 143,500 (roughly US$90,00), including all furniture, appliances and off-grid tech.

Source: Build Tiny

