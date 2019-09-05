Tiny vacation home sleeps up to four off-the-grid

New Zealand-based Build Tiny recently completed an off-grid model named the Kingfisher Tiny House. The towable dwelling contains a well-stocked kitchen and can sleep up to four people in its two bedrooms.

The Kingfisher Tiny House is based on a double-axle trailer and measures a total length of 8 m (26 ft). It consists of a steel frame and is finished in vinyl and cedar cladding.

Visitors enter through French doors into a living room, which includes a sofa and table. Nearby is the kitchen, which has an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, full-size fridge/freezer, and a washing machine, as well as a dishwasher, which is still a luxury in a tiny house. The kitchen also has some shelving, cabinetry, and a sink with chopping board insert.

The Kingfisher Tiny House has a relatively spacious living room Build Tiny

The kitchen connects to the bathroom. This contains a composting toilet, shower, and sink. There's also a small space-saving folding shelf above the toilet for storing clothes and the like.

The Kingfisher Tiny House has two bedrooms, both of which are the standard tiny house loft-style. The main bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase and contains some additional storage space, a wardrobe, and a sunken walkway section that allows the owners to stand upright while getting dressed.

The secondary bedroom is accessed by a removable pine ladder and contains two single beds and a little storage space.

The Kingfisher Tiny House's secondary bedroom is accessed by removable ladder

Build Tiny

The Kingfisher Tiny House features roof-based solar panels that are connected to an inverter and batteries. It now serves as a vacation home on a beach north of Auckland and cost NZD 143,500 (roughly US$90,00), including all furniture, appliances and off-grid tech.

Source: Build Tiny