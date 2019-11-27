© 2019 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Modular prefab tiny home installed in your backyard in 2 weeks

By Bridget Borgobello
November 26, 2019
Modular prefab tiny home insta...
The Koto X Abodu can be fully prefabricated off-site before being transported by truck to its final destination
The Koto X Abodu can be fully prefabricated off-site before being transported by truck to its final destination
View 23 Images
The Koto X Abodu prefabricated tiny house can be installed in two weeks
1/23
The Koto X Abodu prefabricated tiny house can be installed in two weeks
Tri-folding glass doors open the home to the outdoors
2/23
Tri-folding glass doors open the home to the outdoors
Built-in living room bench seating has hidden storage
3/23
Built-in living room bench seating has hidden storage
Koto X Abodu boasts cathedral high ceilings throughout
4/23
Koto X Abodu boasts cathedral high ceilings throughout
The combined living and dining area is light-filled and airy
5/23
The combined living and dining area is light-filled and airy
Koto X Abodu is a 495-sq-ft (46-sqm) home with a modern Scandinavian design
6/23
Koto X Abodu is a 495-sq-ft (46-sqm) home with a modern Scandinavian design
Outdoor decking adds a Californian twist to the home
7/23
Outdoor decking adds a Californian twist to the home
Interior design touches includes built-in shelving and storage spaces
8/23
Interior design touches includes built-in shelving and storage spaces
The hidden bathroom is also light-filled and full of storage
9/23
The hidden bathroom is also light-filled and full of storage
Further storage hidden behind the mirror
10/23
Further storage hidden behind the mirror
The kitchen cabinetry takes full advantage of the home's high ceilings
11/23
The kitchen cabinetry takes full advantage of the home's high ceilings
Luxury bathroom with full shower and marble tiles
12/23
Luxury bathroom with full shower and marble tiles
The master bedroom is anything but cramped
13/23
The master bedroom is anything but cramped
The master bedroom boasts extra-large built-in wardrobes
14/23
The master bedroom boasts extra-large built-in wardrobes
Koto X Abodu measures 14 ft (4.3 m) wide, 35.4 ft (10.7 m) long and 12.5 ft (3.8 m) high
15/23
Koto X Abodu measures 14 ft (4.3 m) wide, 35.4 ft (10.7 m) long and 12.5 ft (3.8 m) high
The size of the home allows for the dwellings to be fully prefabricated off-site before being transported by truck to their final destination
16/23
The size of the home allows for the dwellings to be fully prefabricated off-site before being transported by truck to their final destination
LED lighting lights up the Koto X Abodu home at night
17/23
LED lighting lights up the Koto X Abodu home at night
The home comes complete with full modern kitchen
18/23
The home comes complete with full modern kitchen
Large windows allow natural light to fill the home all day long
19/23
Large windows allow natural light to fill the home all day long
Koto X Abodu floorplan
20/23
Koto X Abodu floorplan
Upgrades include additional kitchen cabinetry for increased storage and appliances from Fisher & Paykel
21/23
Upgrades include additional kitchen cabinetry for increased storage and appliances from Fisher & Paykel
The home features a natural timber facade and standing-seam metal roof
22/23
The home features a natural timber facade and standing-seam metal roof
The Koto X Abodu can be fully prefabricated off-site before being transported by truck to its final destination
23/23
The Koto X Abodu can be fully prefabricated off-site before being transported by truck to its final destination

UK-based design studio Koto has recently joined forces with American home-builders Abodu to create a prefabricated tiny house that can be installed onsite in two weeks. Dubbed Koto X Abodu, the 495-sq-ft (46-sqm) home boasts a modern Scandinavian design with a Californian edge. The modular dwelling is designed as a single-bedroom home and comes with additional features, such as landscaping, exterior decking and a full interior furniture package also on offer.

“We have collaborated closely with Abodu to marry our award-winning design with California's coastal influence, to develop a backyard home that is both beautiful and functional,” says Johnathon Little, founding partner at Koto.

Tri-folding glass doors open the home to the outdoors
Tri-folding glass doors open the home to the outdoors

Koto X Abodu measures 14 ft wide, 35.4 ft long and 12.5 ft high (4.3 x 10.7 x 12.5 m), with the size allowing for the dwellings to be fully prefabricated off-site before being transported by truck to their final destination. They feature a natural timber facade, standing-seam metal roofs, standout 10.5-ft (3.2-m) cathedral ceilings, dual-pane windows, and fiber-cement siding.

The home also boasts a folding exterior glass wall in the living area, which opens the interior of the home up to the surrounding outdoors. This feature capitalizes on the exterior space to expand the living area and help prevent inhabitants feeling cramped.

“We believe well designed spaces can transform an environment, creating simple, flexible and functional homes that embrace slow living, built efficiently,” says Zoe Little, founding partner at Koto.

Built-in living room bench seating has hidden storage
Built-in living room bench seating has hidden storage

Inside, the home comprises a large open living and dining space, modern kitchen, hidden bathroom suite complete with full-sized shower, and a large master bedroom. Space-saving elements and ample storage also feature throughout. For example, the built-in lounge bench in the living area features an abundance of hidden storage beneath it, the kitchen cabinetry takes full advantage of the home's high ceilings, and the master bedroom boasts extra-large built-in wardrobes.

The home features a series of large geometric shaped windows that are specifically positioned to allow natural light to fill all parts of the home all day long, and also comes with waterproof hardwood flooring, LED lighting, mini-split air-conditioning and heating system, smart thermostat, white quartz bench-tops and back-splash in the kitchen, cabinetry with soft-close hinges, stainless-steel electric appliances from Haier, and marble shower walls in the bathroom.

The home comes complete with full modern kitchen
The home comes complete with full modern kitchen

    Buyers also have the option of upgrading to Abodu's turn-the-key furniture package, which adds timber dining table and chairs, sofa, queen-sized bed, additional kitchen cabinetry for increased storage, kitchen appliances from Fisher & Paykel, and a washer/dryer combo unit from Blomberg. Additional upgrades also include pre-installed solar panels that are connection-ready, site-built exterior decking, and custom landscaping. In select cities Abodu can also organize same-day permits, with a promise to have a new Koto X Abodu home installed within two weeks.
    “Abodu is proud to enter the bay area market and provide a new, cost-effective alternative for those seeking more space or looking to monetize their backyard via rental income,” adds John Geary, founding partner at Abodu.

    The Koto X Abodu standard starting price is US$199,000 for early purchases, which includes permitting, build and full installation. Abodu is selling the home as an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), also known as granny flat or backyard permanent dwelling. Orders for the Koto X Abodu can currently be made in the US only, with guaranteed permitting in California.

    Sources: Koto, Abodu

    Tags

    Tiny HousesTinyHousePrefabricated
    Bridget Borgobello
    Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she and has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.
    0 comments
    There are no comments. Be the first!
    Latest Stories
    Load More