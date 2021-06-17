© 2021 New Atlas
Compact but comfortable tiny house can vacation a family of four

By Adam Williams
June 17, 2021
La Salamandre is finished in cedar and is topped by an aluminum roof
La Salamandre is based on a double-axle trailer and has a total length of 6 m (19.6 ft)
La Salamandre is finished in cedar and is topped by an aluminum roof
La Salamandre's bathroom is small and basic, containing a sink, shower, and toilet
La Salamandre has a small secondary loft that's used as storage space
La Salamandre's bedroom is a typical tiny house-style bedroom and has a low ceiling
La Salamandre's bedroom is reached by a stylish storage-integrated staircase
La Salamandre's living room includes a sofa bed
La Salamandre's sofa bed seats up to three people and sleeps one adult or a pair of children
La Salamandre's living room includes a small coffee table, which can be folded away and stashed in the storage-integrated staircase when not in use
La Salamandre's interior is finished in spruce, oak, and pine
La Salamandre's living room includes a drop-down dining table
La Salamandre's kitchen is simple and basic as the home is a vacation rental and food is delivered each day
La Salamandre's interior looks light-filled thanks to the generous glazing
This new model by Baluchon meets the strict size requirements of a French tiny house while maintaining a relatively comfortable interior that's also filled with light thanks to generous glazing. It serves as a vacation rental and sleeps a family of four – as long as the kids don't mind sharing a sofa bed.

La Salamandre is based on a double-axle trailer and measures a total length of 6 m (19.6 ft). It's finished in cedar and topped by an aluminum roof, and it gets power from a standard RV-style hookup.

Visitors enter into the home directly next to a coat rack and storage unit and the decor is an unfussy mixture of spruce, oak, and pine. The living room contains a three-seater sofa bed that sleeps one adult or two children, plus there's a small coffee table nearby that can be stashed away if not needed.

The kitchen is next to this area and is very basic, with just a sink, fridge, and some cabinetry installed. A microwave oven is included, but the tiny house is being used as a vacation rental, and the hosts provide meals as part of the package. There's also a small drop-down dining table adjacent to the kitchen. The kitchen area connects to a bathroom which is very snug and contains a sink, shower, and toilet.

A stylish storage-integrated staircase at the end of the living space is used to access the only bedroom in La Salamandre. It's a typical tiny house-style bedroom with a low ceiling, but does benefit from generous glazing. There's a secondary loft too, which is reached by removable ladder, though this is too small to be used as a bedroom and serves as extra storage space.

We've no word on how much La Salamandre cost to build, though if you'd like to spend some time in it, it's available to rent, with pricing for one night starting at €150 (about US$180).

Source: Baluchon [in French]

