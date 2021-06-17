Compact but comfortable tiny house can vacation a family of four

This new model by Baluchon meets the strict size requirements of a French tiny house while maintaining a relatively comfortable interior that's also filled with light thanks to generous glazing. It serves as a vacation rental and sleeps a family of four – as long as the kids don't mind sharing a sofa bed.

La Salamandre is based on a double-axle trailer and measures a total length of 6 m (19.6 ft). It's finished in cedar and topped by an aluminum roof, and it gets power from a standard RV-style hookup.

Visitors enter into the home directly next to a coat rack and storage unit and the decor is an unfussy mixture of spruce, oak, and pine. The living room contains a three-seater sofa bed that sleeps one adult or two children, plus there's a small coffee table nearby that can be stashed away if not needed.

The kitchen is next to this area and is very basic, with just a sink, fridge, and some cabinetry installed. A microwave oven is included, but the tiny house is being used as a vacation rental, and the hosts provide meals as part of the package. There's also a small drop-down dining table adjacent to the kitchen. The kitchen area connects to a bathroom which is very snug and contains a sink, shower, and toilet.

Baluchon

A stylish storage-integrated staircase at the end of the living space is used to access the only bedroom in La Salamandre. It's a typical tiny house-style bedroom with a low ceiling, but does benefit from generous glazing. There's a secondary loft too, which is reached by removable ladder, though this is too small to be used as a bedroom and serves as extra storage space.

We've no word on how much La Salamandre cost to build, though if you'd like to spend some time in it, it's available to rent, with pricing for one night starting at €150 (about US$180).

Source: Baluchon [in French]