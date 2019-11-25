Orme tiny house stands up to Ontario's winters

Canadian firm Minimaliste ensures that all of its tiny houses are equipped to handle extremes in temperature, whether hot or cold. Its latest model, the Orme, is no exception and serves as a compact home on wheels for a couple in Ontario, Canada.

The Orme measures 30 x 8.5 ft (9.1 x 2.5 m) and is based on a triple-axle trailer, with a Shou Sugi Ban-treated cedar exterior, which is the Japanese method of charring wood to preserve it that lends it such a distinctive appearance. It was built using SIPs (structurally insulated panels), which are combined with a high level of airtightness to enable it to perform well in the heat and cold, much like a passive house.

The home's interior has a total floorspace of 255 sq ft (23.7 sq m) and looks a little different to previous Minimaliste homes as its decor was chosen by the owner. It features a maple ply interior with black accenting and a cork floor. Visitors enter into the living room, which has generous glazing – so much so that fitting a TV would have been awkward, so Minimaliste opted to install a pull-down projector instead.

The Orme's bedroom is located above the living room and is accessed by storage-integrated staircase Minimaliste

Nearby is the kitchen. This includes a large countertop with a sink, folding table, an oven with three-burner propane-powered stove, a pull-out pantry, and a fridge. The adjacent storage-integrated staircase has a large closet and hosts a propane-powered heating system. There is an air-conditioning system in the home too, as well as a ceiling fan.

Elsewhere on the ground floor is the bathroom, which is accessed by sliding door. This looks quite small but squeezes in a washer/dryer, vanity sink, shower, and a composting toilet (the home is also configured so that a flushing toilet can be easily swapped in if preferred).

Top-down view of the Orme's kitchen area Minimaliste

There are two loft areas in the Orme. The main bedroom is situated above the living room and accessed by the storage-integrated staircase. It has some cabinets and enough space for a queen-sized bed, and is a standard tiny house style bedroom loft with a low ceiling. An operable window is installed and meant to serve as an emergency escape route in case of fire.

The secondary loft is located above the bathroom. This is used as a storage space by its current owners but could serve as a bedroom too and is accessed by a removable ladder.

The Orme starts at CAD 118,500 (roughly US$89,000).

Source: Minimaliste