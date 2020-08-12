Natura tiny house has some extra headroom in its upstairs bedroom

British tiny house builder The Tiny Housing Co. recently unveiled its Natura model. Partly clad in cork, the home has some nice features, including solar power, a drop-down deck, and an upstairs bedroom boasting a little more headroom than many tiny houses.

The Natura measures 7-m (23-ft)-long and is quite high at 3.95 m (13 ft). It's based on a triple-axle trailer and is clad in wood paneling and corkboard (to be clear, the images shown are renders and not a completed home). The tiny house is fronted by generous glazing and its drop-down deck area is manually lowered to provide extra outdoor living space.

The interior has a total floorspace of 16.8 sq m (180 sq ft). Access is gained by a side door and visitors enter into the living room, which has a sofa, bookshelf, coffee table, TV, and some storage space. Nearby is the kitchen, which includes a fridge/freezer, electric oven and two-burner propane-powered stove, plus a breakfast bar.

The bathroom hosts a shower, toilet, a vanity sink, and some more storage space.

Storage-integrated stairs lead to the Natura's only bedroom. There's 1.6 m (5.2 ft) of headroom available, so depending on your own height, you'll probably still need to hunch down when it's time to hit the sack come bedtime, but not crawl around like with most tiny houses, which generally have even less headroom – except for those massive gooseneck models like the Canada Goose. The bedroom contains a kingsized bed that has integrated storage underneath.

The Tiny Housing Co. says the Natura has excellent insulation (made up of Rockwool, extruded polystyrene boards, plus the insulating properties of the cork) so it should be very efficient to run. Additionally, it comes with a 1000-W solar panel array hooked up to batteries as standard, which can be increased to 3000-W at cost for those wanting to run off-the-grid. A wood-burning stove and underfloor heating are optional too.

The Natura is now available to order, starting at £49,999 (roughly US$65,000), with each home expected to be finished within 3 months after ordering. Availability is limited to the UK at the moment, though the firm told us that it's also looking at the possibility of shipping in North America due to demand and shipping to Europe isn't out of the question either.

Source: The Tiny Housing Co.