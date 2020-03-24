Sunroof-style tiny house loses the kitchen and gains some space

French firm Optinid recently completed another of its novel tiny houses that can be opened up to the elements with a sunroof-style sliding roof. Named the Tiny d'Alexane, it serves as a vacation home and has an unusual interior layout that has no kitchen, but does offer a relatively spacious living area and a separate toilet and bathroom.

The Tiny d'Alexane measures 6.6 m (21.6 ft) long and is based on a double-axle trailer. Its exterior is finished in pine, with black polycarbonate accenting.

The interior measures roughly 21 sq m (226 sq ft). A good chunk of this is taken up by the living room, which hosts a sofa bed that sleeps two and a large table that seats up to four people (the home is pictured before furniture was installed). We’ve noted the poor cooking facilities in many French tiny house kitchens before, but with the Tiny d'Alexane, Optinid was specifically asked by the owner to not install any kitchen. This is because the home will be installed on a tourist site with food readily available.

The Tiny d'Alexane's interior is opened up to the outside with its sunroof-like sliding roof Optinid

Elsewhere on the ground floor are the toilet and bathroom. These are situated next to each other and the latter contains a shower, sink, and some storage space.

The Tiny d'Alexane’s sole loft bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase and is a typical tiny house-style bedroom with a little storage space but no headroom to stand up straight – that is, until its roof is unlocked and slid open on its rails. While Optinid’s sliding roofs have been around for a while now, it still looks like a great feature, assuming it doesn’t leak or run into any other maintenance issues.

The Tiny d'Alexane's bedroom has very little headroom - until the sliding roof is opened Optinid

The Tiny d'Alexane gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and its insulation is made up of recycled cotton clothing, which Optinid says is suitable for “mid-seasons and summer,” as the home won’t be used in winter. A electric wall heater is installed too. We’ve no word on the price of this one.

Source: Optinid (in French)