Grande S1 tiny home folds out to three times its towable size

By Ben Coxworth
March 23, 2023
A rendering of the planned final version of the Grande S1 – a fully functional demo is still in the works
Once folded out, the Grande S1 has a total floor space of 364 sq ft (33.8 m)
The Grande S1's living room and kitchen
The Grande S1 is designed to be towed by a super-duty pickup truck
The Grande S1 features a high-tensile steel frame, insulated polyurethane wall and roof panels, and a laminate-covered plywood floor
A rendering of the planned final version of the Grande S1 – a fully functional demo is still in the works
The Grande S1's bedroom
While there are now a number of towable tiny homes on the market, most stay no wider than the width of a typical road. The Grande S1 is different, in that it folds out to three times its in-transit size once deployed.

Currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign, the S1 is made by California-based startup PODX GO. The dwelling features a high-tensile steel frame, insulated polyurethane wall and roof panels, and a laminate-covered plywood floor.

When folded up and being towed by a super-duty truck such as a Ford F-250, the structure measures 19 ft 7 in long by 11 ft 6.2 in high by 7 ft 4.6 in wide (6 x 3.5 by 2.3 m). The whole thing, trailering hardware included, is claimed to weigh 22,000 lb (9,979 kg).

Once the Grande S1 is parked on a cement pad or wherever else it's going, its two sides can reportedly be hydraulically opened out in just 15 minutes, simply by pushing a few buttons. It then has a total floor space of 364 sq ft (33.8 m) and includes a living room/kitchen with a countertop, cabinets, refrigerator, stainless steel sink and faucet; a bedroom with a king-size Murphy bed, wooden folding desk and cabinet/closet; and a bathroom with a shower, flush toilet and vanity.

Other amenities include an air conditioner, water heater, CO2/smoke alarm and a standard RV-type water inlet, for hooking it up to the municipal water system where possible. It also has a full 120-volt electrical system that can be hooked up to the local grid, although buyers may opt for a solar energy storage system for off-grid use.

Prospective buyers can make a US$100, $2,000 or $5,000 deposit via the Indiegogo campaign, which will go towards discounted prices of $69,000, $59,000 and $49,000, respectively. Assuming the Grande S1 reaches production, the planned retail price is $85,000.

It should be noted that PODX GO has yet to build a fully-functional demo ... hence the crowdfunding effort. For now, you can see a portable college dorm made by the company – which works on the same basic principle – going up in the video below.

PODX GO Project | Tiny House College Dorm Room！

Sources: Indiegogo, PODX GO

