Tiny house offers flexibility with off-grid tech and elevating bed

Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses recently completed a compact new model that offers its owner the flexibility to travel and to host extra guests. Named the Timberwolf 24' Tiny House, it runs off-the-grid and features an elevating bed that turns the living room into a bedroom.

As its name suggests, the Timberwolf 24' Tiny House measures 24 ft (7.3 m) in length. It's based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in a mixture of cedar tongue and groove, shou sugi ban-treated wood (the Japanese method of charring wood), and recycled barn wood. A fold-down deck and a fold-up awning are attached to the exterior and offer some outdoor living space.

Visitors enter the home next to a relatively spacious living room which has a U-shaped sofa and a kennel for the owner's dog. This space is topped by an elevator bed platform that is operated with a switch and lowers into position using an electric winch to transform it into additional sleeping space when required.

The Timberwolf 24' Tiny House's living room is topped by an elevating bed platform that turns the space into a second bedroom at the push of a button Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses

The kitchen has an eye-catching custom-made counter made up of walnut, maple, and oak. There's also a small two-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge, an apron sink, and a combination microwave and vent hood.

Next to the kitchen is a small storage nook with a washer/dryer and some closet space. This connects to the bathroom, which includes a shower, composting toilet, and a sink. The Timberwolf 24' Tiny House has one bedroom, which is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and is a typical tiny house-style loft with a low ceiling.

The Timberwolf 24' Tiny House is kept warm with a small wood-burning stove, a mini-split air-conditioning unit, and a RV-style propane-powered furnace Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses

The Timberwolf 24' Tiny House will be located in Minnesota, which can experience some pretty harsh winters, so in addition to a wood-burning stove, the home is fitted with a propane-powered furnace for backup heat and a mini-split air-conditioning unit (there's also a ceiling fan installed). Its roof features six 320-W solar panels and these are connected to a battery array. A 60-gallon (227-l) fresh water tank and pump is hidden under the sofa too.

The total cost of the home, with all the solar powered equipment, came in at around US$95,000.