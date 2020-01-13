Tiny house offers flexibility with off-grid tech and elevating bed
Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses recently completed a compact new model that offers its owner the flexibility to travel and to host extra guests. Named the Timberwolf 24' Tiny House, it runs off-the-grid and features an elevating bed that turns the living room into a bedroom.
As its name suggests, the Timberwolf 24' Tiny House measures 24 ft (7.3 m) in length. It's based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in a mixture of cedar tongue and groove, shou sugi ban-treated wood (the Japanese method of charring wood), and recycled barn wood. A fold-down deck and a fold-up awning are attached to the exterior and offer some outdoor living space.
Visitors enter the home next to a relatively spacious living room which has a U-shaped sofa and a kennel for the owner's dog. This space is topped by an elevator bed platform that is operated with a switch and lowers into position using an electric winch to transform it into additional sleeping space when required.
The kitchen has an eye-catching custom-made counter made up of walnut, maple, and oak. There's also a small two-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge, an apron sink, and a combination microwave and vent hood.
Next to the kitchen is a small storage nook with a washer/dryer and some closet space. This connects to the bathroom, which includes a shower, composting toilet, and a sink. The Timberwolf 24' Tiny House has one bedroom, which is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and is a typical tiny house-style loft with a low ceiling.
The Timberwolf 24' Tiny House will be located in Minnesota, which can experience some pretty harsh winters, so in addition to a wood-burning stove, the home is fitted with a propane-powered furnace for backup heat and a mini-split air-conditioning unit (there's also a ceiling fan installed). Its roof features six 320-W solar panels and these are connected to a battery array. A 60-gallon (227-l) fresh water tank and pump is hidden under the sofa too.
The total cost of the home, with all the solar powered equipment, came in at around US$95,000.
Source: Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses