The Nano1 is much smaller than its predecessor, at 62.5 x 42 x 28.8 mm (2.46 x 1.65 x 1.13 in), and tips the scales at just 100 g (3.5 oz) with a 170 degree F2.8 kit lens mounted. The company makes a point of highlighting how much easier it is to travel to a spot in the countryside – where light pollution from towns or cities doesn't wash out the night sky – with a Nano1 and pocket tripod than it is to lug around a big DSLR, big lenses and a big tripod.

