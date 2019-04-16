Earth and Saturn's largest moon share some remarkable similarities. Along with having an atmosphere that is 1.45 times the pressure of Earth's, Titan and Earth are the only two bodies in the solar system to have stables liquids on their surfaces, including lakes, streams and seas. True, Titan's are made up of methane and ethane at a temperature of about -179° C (-290 °F), but Titan has is own methane cycle that's analogous to Earth's water cycle, marked by evaporation, cloud formation, rainfall, and runoff into rivers before collecting in lakes and seas.