Robots lined up to help out spectators at 2020 OlympicsView gallery - 4 images
The Organising Committee for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo – that last month confirmed that Games winners would receive medals made using recycled electronic waste – has revealed the first Tokyo 2020 Robot Project helpers, which will assist spectators in wheelchairs to ensure they have "an experience they are unlikely to forget."
"The Tokyo 2020 Games are a unique opportunity for us to display Japanese robot technology," said Tokyo 2020 Robot Project's Hirohisa Hirukawa. "This project will not simply be about exhibiting robots, but showcasing their practical real-life deployment helping people. So there will be not only sports at the Tokyo 2020 Games, but some cool robots at work to look forward to as well."
The Project has revealed that Games fans in wheelchairs can look forward to receiving help and assistance from Toyota's Human Support Robot and Delivery Support Robot. The bots will carry food and other goods to spectators at the Olympic Stadium, guide people to their seats and act as event information guides.
The Human Support Robot (HSR) was first unveiled in 2012, and has a tablet-like user interface, and an arm/gripper combo for pick and place tasks. The Delivery Support Robot (DSR) will work alongside the HSR, transporting items to a drop off zone where the HSR can grab them and take them to spectators.
Japan Times reports that 16 HSRs and 10 DSRs are expected to be in operation during the Games.
Other robot helpers will be working at the Olympic Stadium during the Games, but the Project has yet to reveal exactly what those will be and what they'll be tasked with. One certainly is that Panasonic's Power Assist Suits will make an appearance.
"We are kicking off this robot project with the help of many people in order to help realize a truly innovative Games, as stated in Tokyo 2020's vision," commented Tokyo 2020's Masaaki Komiya. "I would like as many people as possible to experience these technologies, which are one of Japan's strengths, and I believe that through these we will be able to showcase a new style of the Games."
Source: Tokyo 2020
