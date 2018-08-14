The narrow dead-end streets that stop and start through the city blocks of Tokyo are a distinctive, if not entirely useful, part of the city landscape. Rather than closing itself off to these pint-sized cul-de-sacs, Pluszero's recently completed House in Ouji opens itself right up. Half of the home resembles an extension of the road while serving as an owner's studio and community workshop, forging a subtle connection between the private and public spaces.