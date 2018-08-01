Many readers doubtless recall the scandal involving Poly Implant Protheses, a French company that manufactured breast implants which were discovered to contain a cheap third-party industrial-grade silicone gel. As compared to the more expensive medical-grade silicone which should have been used, it contained a higher number of contaminants. These compounds would cause more health problems in the event that the implant ruptured, and the gel leaked out into the recipient's body.