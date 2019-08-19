While the team hasn't found any human bodily remains at the site, the tools are believed to belong to Homo sapiens and not one of the other hominin species, like Neanderthals or Denisovans. That's because the designs of 826 tools in particular appear to be similar to technology from a period of human history known as the Initial Upper Palaeolithic. And with the site itself dated to about 45,000 years ago, that time frame lines up well.