It can be hard work, using a spotter and/or your vehicle's mirrors to move a trailer into a tight space such as a parking spot or garage. The Trailer Valet RVR, however, is intended to make the job easier. Essentially, it's a remote-control trailer-parking tank.

Equipped with either two or four planetary gear motors (depending on the model), the aluminum-bodied RVR is simply hooked up to a trailer's coupler via an included hitch ball – two sizes are provided – and is then steered using a radio remote control unit from up to 40 ft away (12 m).

Its heavy-duty caterpillar treads reportedly allow it to operate on a variety of surfaces, such as asphalt, gravel, grass and dirt. One charge of its lithium-ion battery should be good for up to 30 minutes of runtime.

The RVR is being offered in three models weighing 45 to 77 lb (20 to 35 kg), and which are capable of driving single- and dual-axle trailers weighing up to 3,500 lb (1,588 kg), 5,500 lb (2,495 kg) or 9,000 lb (4,082 kg). Prices range from US$2,100 for the 3,500-lb-capacity model, up to $4,100 for the most powerful version.