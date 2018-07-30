Old transformer station becomes a five-star hotel in CopenhagenView gallery - 19 images
A decommissioned electrical station in Copenhagen has been given a second life as a luxury hotel. Local chain Brøchner Hotels oversaw the transformation of the facility, with the resulting boutique hotel maintaining a distinct industrial charm.
The old transformer station was constructed in 1963, and the recent renovations have seen its street-facing facade retain its rows of dark bronze beams, while large glass doors welcome guests inside into spectacular bar and lobby area with a 12-meter-tall (40 ft) ceiling.
The industrial theme continues indoors, with exposed concrete surfaces found not just in the lobby, stairwells and hallways, but appearing in the rooms as well. The five-star Hotel Herman K features 31 rooms in all, including a penthouse suite with a 40-sq m (430- sq ft) rooftop terrace.
While the renovation makes a point of honoring the heritage of the building, there is still a touch of technological innovation throughout. Guests can unlock rooms with their mobile phones rather than the typical key cards, and then stream their own music and video content to the screens and speakers inside.
A two Michelin-starred restaurant on the premises specializing in Nordic cuisine, meanwhile, will be sure to draw in the foodies from inside and out. The Hotel Herman K opened its doors last month, with prices per night starting at DKK$2,965 (US$463).
Source: Brøchner Hotels
