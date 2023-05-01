Escape water taxi mixes luxury with hydrofoil speed

Belfast-based Artemis Technologies has introduced its latest hydrofoil – an upmarket luxury water taxi called the Artemis EF-12 Escape that promises a comfortable, energy efficient, environmentally friendly way to go island hopping.

Artemis Technologies, which has been making something of a name for itself with its electric-powered hydrofoil work boats, is now going a bit upmarket with its EF-12 Escape, which combines its zero-emissions Artemis eFoiler electric propulsion system with a futuristic design and amenities aimed at the luxury travel market.

Measuring 39 ft (12 m) long and displacing up to 11 tonnes, the Escape carries 12 passengers and a crew of two at speeds of up to 30 knots (34 mph, 55 km/h) and, while rising on its foil, has a range of 52 nm (60 miles, 96 km). The hull is aerodynamic to produce a more comfortable ride and the 100% electric propulsion system has a low sound footprint while generating minimal wake. In addition, the vessel is claimed to recharge in under 60 minutes between runs.

The Escape mixes hydrofoil speed with luxury interiors Artemis Technologies

The cabin is enclosed to keep the passengers dry and comfortable and a sliding door separates them from the luggage racks, allowing belongings to be stowed by the shore hands without compromising the climate control. Embarking is wheelchair accessible with side loading and the option of aft loading.

"We are thrilled to launch the Artemis EF-12 Escape to the global maritime transportation industry,” said David Tyler, Commercial Director of Artemis Technologies. “Our goal is to provide a sustainable, comfortable, and luxurious passenger experience for our customers, while also reducing their environmental impact.

"We believe that our new electric foiling water taxi will set a new standard for the water taxi industry. It combines the latest technology with luxurious design, providing a unique and unforgettable experience for our customers."

Source: Artemis Technologies