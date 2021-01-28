Virgin Hyperloop shows off new pod design and passenger experience

Although the technology needed to propel people through near-vacuum tubes at around the speed of sound is still years away, every now and then Hyperloop developers like to share their vision of what this future might look like. Virgin Hyperloop has done just that with a new promo video detailing its imagined passenger experience, complete with a new-look version of its transport pods.

The last time we took a look at the progress of the Virgin Hyperloop team, it was to cover the first ever crewed tests of a Hyperloop system as the passengers hummed along at 172 km/h (107 mph). These followed years of uncrewed tests at its development facility in Nevada, as the team works to build magnetically levitating pods that could one day travel at up to 1,200 km/h (745 mph).

In a new promo video, the company offers a look at the boarding experience via a futuristic Hyperloop station, with passengers hopping onto one of the company's pods and being whisked away through the countryside at high speed.

This latest version of Virgin Hyperloop's passenger capsule is described as the Commercial Vehicle, following its XP-1 and XP-2 prototypes. This pod includes features like wireless charging, an artificial skylight with simulated natural light and LED notifications for updates on journey progress and speeds.

These pods are designed to seat up to 28 passengers and travel direct to their destination with no stops in between. The company says that while ticket prices will vary between routes, it expects the cost to be accessible, and more like that of driving rather than flying.

“It’s simple. If it’s not affordable, people won’t use it,” said Jay Walder, CEO of Virgin Hyperloop. “Daily high-speed transport is currently not feasible for most people, but we want to change that notion. Imagine being able to commute between cities that are currently hours apart in minutes – and the endless possibilities that opens up.”

You can check out the video below.

Virgin Hyperloop Passenger Experience

Source: Virgin Hyperloop