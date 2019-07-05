And finally, different types of trees, growing in different environments, have different effects on the climate. A key contributor to whether the planet is warming or cooling is Earth's albedo – essentially, how reflective the surface is. More reflective surfaces, like snow, bounce more sunlight back out into space, but covering that with trees keeps more of the warmth close to the ground. That means trees planted in snowy regions – such as the 151 million hectares the new study suggests for Russia – might be less effective trees planted in places like the Amazon.