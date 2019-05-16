One of the most common arguments against the dangers of climate change is that more CO2 in the air is good for plants, which capture the gas and store it in their cells. That's true to an extent – young trees have been found to grow faster as temperatures warm up and there's more carbon dioxide in the air. It's been thought that greening the Earth with more trees could help offset some of the increases in CO2 emissions, but the new study shows that this might not work out as well as we'd have hoped.